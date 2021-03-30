Waltonchain Price Up 20.4% Over Last 7 Days (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $1.89 or 0.00003204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $136.40 million and $34.18 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,845.95 or 0.03127485 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00021784 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Waltonchain is a token. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

