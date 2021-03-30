Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,489 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 20,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in Chevron by 86.8% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 31,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,605 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Chevron by 36.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,879,000 after acquiring an additional 716,664 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Chevron by 9.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,691,000 after acquiring an additional 15,637 shares during the period. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its position in Chevron by 25.4% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 15,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.16. The stock had a trading volume of 127,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,692,322. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.19.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.