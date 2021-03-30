Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $316.33 and last traded at $319.16. Approximately 33,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,119,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $332.64.

W has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.06.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $304.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of -46.01, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 35,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total value of $12,565,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,840 shares in the company, valued at $24,430,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total transaction of $339,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,664.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,269 shares of company stock valued at $32,343,930 over the last 90 days. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,685,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,514,000 after purchasing an additional 160,495 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 782.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,253,000 after purchasing an additional 743,101 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,238,000 after purchasing an additional 169,800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 617,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,445,000 after acquiring an additional 390,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

