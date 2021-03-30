WazirX Trading 70.9% Higher This Week (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 44.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded 70.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WazirX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $198.16 million and approximately $243.38 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00058786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.67 or 0.00266586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $556.85 or 0.00941484 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00049467 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00077785 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00031793 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 coins and its circulating supply is 237,516,596 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx.

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

