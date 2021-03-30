Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Acquires New Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pfizer by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after buying an additional 7,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,838 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 382.2% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,616,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,127,000 after buying an additional 2,866,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,111,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,558 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.17. The company had a trading volume of 612,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,512,348. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.05 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average is $36.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

