Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Invests $293,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $313.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,208,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,387,898. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $180.86 and a twelve month high of $338.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

