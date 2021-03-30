Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Invests $394,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.38. 117,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,595. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $142.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.70.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.