Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Invests $466,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $2.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.67. 125,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,264,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.00 billion, a PE ratio of 63.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.56. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $75.35 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.47.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $48,736.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,886 shares in the company, valued at $9,367,790.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

