Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Makes New $5.14 Million Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 74,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,139,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 4.4% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,894,653 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.23. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

