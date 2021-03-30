Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AstraZeneca (AZN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AstraZeneca (LON: AZN) in the last few weeks:

3/29/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/22/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($130.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – AstraZeneca had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £100 ($130.65) to £102 ($133.26). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,850 ($115.63) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £100 ($130.65) price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($130.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell.

2/24/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £100 ($130.65) price target on the stock.

2/24/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

2/23/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/18/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,575 ($85.90) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($130.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,575 ($85.90) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,250 ($107.79) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/11/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/8/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($130.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 7,329 ($95.75) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,143.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,768.24. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 6,598.82 ($86.21) and a 12-month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The stock has a market cap of £96.21 billion and a PE ratio of 30.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 137.40 ($1.80) per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $69.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 1.15%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

