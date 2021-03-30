Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0559 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of EAD stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.36. 148,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,174. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $8.43.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 31,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,747.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

