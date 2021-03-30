Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.23% of Vista Outdoor worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,641,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,286 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 278,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Aegis raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,006.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $38.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $574.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

