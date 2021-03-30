Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.38% of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 338.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 62,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

MLN stock opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54.

About VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

