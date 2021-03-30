Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 262,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 230,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,317,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. 55.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACRE opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.35 million, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 17.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 9.4%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 98.51%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

