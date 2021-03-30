Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $54,678.39. 25.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BSIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BrightSphere Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.71. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.26%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

