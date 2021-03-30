Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 96,275 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 6,926.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,275 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 75,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,229,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 14,492 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,127,000. 33.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.42.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Open Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.03 million. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

