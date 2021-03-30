Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,681 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.20% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.33. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.17.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, COO James B. Weissman sold 7,156 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $193,140.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,198.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 5,808 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $139,798.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,264.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,801. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

Further Reading: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.