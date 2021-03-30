Wells Fargo & Company Raises Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target to $275.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $257.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KSU. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.42.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $255.23 on Monday. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $115.90 and a 12 month high of $260.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.53. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $693.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 92.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 10,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at about $1,873,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth about $523,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

