Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the lowest is $1.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.68 to $7.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $8.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WAL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

Shares of NYSE WAL traded up $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.45. 3,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,561. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $103.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,400,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,662,000 after purchasing an additional 231,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,313,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,579,000 after purchasing an additional 227,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,122,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,235,000 after purchasing an additional 125,155 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,512,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,432 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,806.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

