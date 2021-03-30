Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Receives $30.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

WY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st.

NYSE:WY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,621. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.73 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average is $31.57.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 18,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

