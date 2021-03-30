Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Director Sells $38,170.80 in Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Director Andrew R. Jones sold 11,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $38,170.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,572.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

WHLR stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 30,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 3.40. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,224 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.60% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 27.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.