Wills Financial Group Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wills Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.97. 131,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,702. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.40. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.18 and a twelve month high of $73.81.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.