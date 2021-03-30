Winpak Ltd. (WPK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on April 9th

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

WPK stock traded up C$0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$45.41. The company had a trading volume of 101,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,269. Winpak has a 52 week low of C$38.73 and a 52 week high of C$52.65. The company has a market cap of C$2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$41.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 9.43.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Winpak from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

About Winpak

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Machinery. The Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding segment offers portion control and single-serve containers, plastic sheets, and custom and retort trays, as well as lidding products for food, pet food, beverage, dairy, and industrial and healthcare applications; and specialized printed packaging products to the pharmaceutical, healthcare, nutraceutical, and cosmetic and personal care markets.

