WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 24,440 shares during the period.

Shares of DXGE stock opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average is $31.55. WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $34.64.

