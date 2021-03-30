WMS Partners LLC Acquires 389 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.12.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,170 shares of company stock worth $1,106,264 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.35. 28,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,264. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.02 and a fifty-two week high of $184.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.