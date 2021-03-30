WMS Partners LLC Has $743,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,637,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,867 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $176,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,262 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,049 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded down $5.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $350.61. 117,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106,109. The company has a market cap of $155.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $338.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $280.90 and a 52 week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.17.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,069 shares of company stock valued at $6,131,073. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

