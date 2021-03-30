WMS Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.31. 347,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,153,706. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

