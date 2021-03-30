WMS Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,175 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.6% of WMS Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 7,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 11,080 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,264,245. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.21 and a 200 day moving average of $112.56. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $75.35 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.56, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABT. Cowen boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.47.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,684.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

