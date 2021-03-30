WMS Partners LLC Sells 295 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

WMS Partners LLC lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,884 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Red Wave Investments LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,357 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,426,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,319 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.77.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $132.59. 255,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,296,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $209.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.16 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.27.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,094 shares of company stock valued at $40,466,963 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

