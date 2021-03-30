WMS Partners LLC Sells 863 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,815,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,979. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $157.46 and a 52 week high of $237.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.41.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

