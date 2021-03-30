Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.33.

WKHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer cut Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

NASDAQ WKHS traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,700,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,736,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average of $23.44. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $3.35. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workhorse Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workhorse Group news, COO Robert Harry Willison sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 178,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $518,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,019,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 567,854 shares of company stock valued at $15,916,339 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Workhorse Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Workhorse Group by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Workhorse Group by 271.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Workhorse Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.