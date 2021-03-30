Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Buys 1,481 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,082 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 89,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,240 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $597,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,612 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $98,926,000 after purchasing an additional 57,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

In other news, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXPI traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.23. 11,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,269,298. The stock has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -366.58, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.11 and a 200 day moving average of $159.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $72.86 and a 52 week high of $209.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

