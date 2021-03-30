Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 553.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,287,658. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.78. The company has a market capitalization of $83.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

