Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Invests $6.55 Million in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 346,722 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $12,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245,437 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 814.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $115,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457,713 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 550.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,319,101 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $62,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,156 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,387,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Halliburton by 1,355.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,625,558 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,637,000 after buying an additional 2,445,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.36. 100,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,713,106. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.66.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,261 shares of company stock valued at $265,935. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

