Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases 5,692 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 130.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $11,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $4.64 on Tuesday, reaching $1,436.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,842. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,240.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,192.39. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $757.18 and a 1 year high of $1,440.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,602 shares of company stock worth $38,763,419. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,362.08.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.