Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 108,175 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC reduced its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 108,175 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $13,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 1,939.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 465.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDDY traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.00. 5,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,663. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.63 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $128,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,462 shares in the company, valued at $554,633.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,927,845.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,861,462.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,235 shares of company stock valued at $8,481,902. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

