Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 275,264 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,264 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $10,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Kroger by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380,236 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Kroger by 27.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,172,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,345 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in The Kroger by 29.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,059,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,346 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Kroger by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,899,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,894,000 after acquiring an additional 527,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in The Kroger by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,138,000 after acquiring an additional 429,144 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

Shares of The Kroger stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.08. 170,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,524,126. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.18. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $518,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,071 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

