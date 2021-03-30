Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 368 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 185,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,796,000 after purchasing an additional 108,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.05, for a total transaction of $2,393,885.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,303 shares in the company, valued at $13,813,279.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,409 shares of company stock valued at $19,753,447 in the last ninety days. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. Stephens increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.27.

ORLY traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $507.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,148. The company has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $283.59 and a twelve month high of $509.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.89.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

