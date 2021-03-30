Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $4.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON WYN opened at GBX 490 ($6.40) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.96. Wynnstay Group has a one year low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a one year high of GBX 539.58 ($7.05). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 477.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 368.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £98.25 million and a PE ratio of 18.33.

In other Wynnstay Group news, insider B Paul Roberts sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 505 ($6.60), for a total transaction of £40,400 ($52,782.86).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Monday.

About Wynnstay Group

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

