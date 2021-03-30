Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$7.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$10.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XBC. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.25.

XBC stock opened at C$9.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.57. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

