Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Price Target Cut to C$7.50

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Xebec Adsorption stock opened at C$4.21 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption has a 12-month low of C$2.53 and a 12-month high of C$11.55. The stock has a market cap of C$639.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

