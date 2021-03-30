Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.05 Million

Analysts expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report $13.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.72 million and the highest is $15.60 million. Xencor posted sales of $32.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year sales of $61.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.14 million to $70.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $78.08 million, with estimates ranging from $23.46 million to $126.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XNCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $127,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $36,297.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,164 shares of company stock valued at $920,837 in the last quarter. 3.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of Xencor stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $40.81. 242,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,594. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.92.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

