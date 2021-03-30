XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Coverage Initiated at Vertical Research

Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $111.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.82.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $121.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.52. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $43.82 and a fifty-two week high of $131.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.06, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 54,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $6,461,343.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,700,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,255 shares of company stock worth $34,173,588 in the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

