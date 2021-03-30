yearn.finance (YFI) 1-Day Volume Hits $216.05 Million

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last week, yearn.finance has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for about $34,988.02 or 0.59211875 BTC on popular exchanges. yearn.finance has a market cap of $1.28 billion and approximately $216.05 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get yearn.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00058637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.09 or 0.00262475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.73 or 0.00932034 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00049337 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00077598 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00031246 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,635 tokens. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance.

yearn.finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yearn.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yearn.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.