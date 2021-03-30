YEE (YEE) Hits Market Cap of $4.27 Million

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. YEE has a total market cap of $4.27 million and $680,049.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YEE token can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YEE has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00021802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00047878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7,608.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.00 or 0.00618631 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00067837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE is a token. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

