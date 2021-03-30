Yvonne Monaghan Sells 7,157 Shares of Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG) Stock

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG) insider Yvonne Monaghan sold 7,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.03), for a total value of £11,093.35 ($14,493.53).

Yvonne Monaghan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Yvonne Monaghan sold 70,000 shares of Johnson Service Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01), for a total value of £107,800 ($140,841.39).

Shares of LON:JSG opened at GBX 153.28 ($2.00) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £680.93 million and a PE ratio of -23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 153.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.41. Johnson Service Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 83.47 ($1.09) and a one year high of GBX 171.56 ($2.24).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Johnson Service Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Johnson Service Group Company Profile

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Apparelmaster and Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

