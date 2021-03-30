Zacks: Analysts Anticipate aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) to Post -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is $0.03. aTyr Pharma posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 236%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.46). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.83) to ($1.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 202.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LIFE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 89,908 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 22.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc develops protein therapeutics and novel class of biologic drugs. It plans to build a pipeline of therapeutic products based on Physiocrine biology. The company has established a dominant intellectual property estate to protect the core therapeutics as well as associated diagnostics. It operates in a single accounting segment.

