Zacks: Analysts Anticipate F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $306.93 Million

Equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will post sales of $306.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $290.40 million to $316.83 million. F.N.B. posted sales of $301.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $302.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNB. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

