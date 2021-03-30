Zacks: Brokerages Expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Will Post Earnings of -$1.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.66) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($1.43). Carnival Co. & posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 854.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year earnings of ($4.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.15) to ($3.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to $0.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million.

CCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.52.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 254.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 749,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,234,000 after purchasing an additional 537,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,397,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,255,000 after purchasing an additional 380,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.65. The stock had a trading volume of 23,593,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,602,461. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $30.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

