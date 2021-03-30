Zacks: Brokerages Expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.47 Million

Brokerages predict that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) will report sales of $16.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.00 million and the lowest is $15.68 million. ChromaDex reported sales of $14.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year sales of $76.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $79.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $109.87 million, with estimates ranging from $108.64 million to $110.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ChromaDex.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.86% and a negative return on equity of 100.14%. The company had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of CDXC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.75. 6,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,838,242. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $584.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 1.49.

In other ChromaDex news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $263,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,529.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,083,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 179,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 171,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 153,819 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 714,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 142,700 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter worth about $566,000. 24.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChromaDex (CDXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.